Knoxville borough council discussed the need for a cross walk at the new Dollar Store during the February meeting.
According to officials, people are walking in the street to avoid areas without sidewalks and traffic speeds are a concern. The borough has attempted to make contact with the Department of Transportation but continues to pursue answers for the problem.
PennDOT is in control of the roadway in the area. It was reported that resident Clifford Stermer has been plowing paths where sidewalks would exist to provide an alternative to walking in the street.
Council discussed problems with midge flies, a two-winged fly, at the sewer treatment plant. The borough is treating the egg sacks attached to the sides of the digester to eliminate future problems.
Councilman Carl Cox again asked about repairs at a wet well in the borough. The work is scheduled to start in the spring. It was originally scheduled for last fall but was delayed due to a scheduling conflict with the contractor.
The next meeting of the Knoxville Borough Council is set for 7:30 p.m. March 15.