The Northern Tioga School District board of education announces Kristopher Kaufman’s appointment as the school district’s next superintendent.
Kaufman has over 25 years of educational experience and currently serves as the district’s principal of academic affairs. Moving into the role of superintendent, he will continue to support the district’s mission to equip all students with a foundation of critical thinking and problem-solving tools essential for lifelong learning within local and global communities.
Prior to current position, Kaufman served as a Spanish teacher, dean of students and principal at Williamson High School. He received a bachelor’s degree in Education for Spanish, K-12 from Mansfield University in 1997; a Master’s Degree in Education from Mansfield University in 2006; a Master’s degree in educational leadership from Edinboro University in 2008; and his Superintendent Letter of Eligibility from Edinboro University in 2015.
Kaufman currently serves on the North Penn Comprehensive Health System (Laurel Health) board of directors and is the vice-chairperson of the Nelson Township Authority.
In response to his appointment, Kaufman said, “I am excited to have the opportunity to continue serving the students and families of Northern Tioga School District. I look forward to working with our school communities as we turn the challenges we face into opportunities that benefit our students and their families. As a district, we will continue to do the important work of supporting, educating and developing positive relationships with our students, their families, and our communities.”
“Mr Kaufman’s professional growth within the Northern Tioga School District will serve him well in the role of district superintendent,” said Julie Preston, school board president. “His commitment to the district is clear, and he is invested in making sure our students and communities have quality educational opportunities.”