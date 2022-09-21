Octoberfest is approaching.

Ladies Auxiliary of Harrison Valley is looking for clubs, organizations, sporting teams, churches and private individuals to participate in the community parade. Anyone and everyone can participate.

Have a classic car or an antique tractor you’re proud of? Ride it through the parade. Any youth in your house who likes to ride their bikes or scooters? Join the parade in the pedal division. Helmets are required.

Have a pet that is well behaved in public? Walk them in the pet division. If your pet is a horse, they can come, too.

Parade organizers are looking for side by sides and four-wheelers, too.

Have a Halloween costume you want to show off in the daylight hours? Young and old are welcome. Keep the costumes family-friendly.

Just recently married or celebrating a milestone anniversary? Join the parade. More of a traditionalist and want to bring a float? You’re welcome to join in. What would a parade be without fire trucks and ambulances?

Parade line up is at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Harrison Valley ball field on Route 49. Parade steps out at 11 and travel through town on Main Street and ending on Third Street by the CMA church. Do not block the roadway to keep the parade traffic flowing.

To join in the fun, call 814-367-8288.