Larry’s Sport Center Galeton invites all veterans, servicemen and women and wounded warriors to its 21st annual Veterans Appreciation Days on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5-6.
Larry’s has a custom designed “thank you” gift for all in attendance as well as free lunch on both days for all military and their families. A Potter County veterans representative will be available both days to explain new programs and to assist veterans with any ongoing issues. Please call ahead to confirm times if you have any special situations to discuss.
This is always a fun day filled with military camaraderie. If you are unable to attend the event, please stop by when you are in the area as the staff at Larry’s would like to personally thank you for your service.
For more information, contact Larry’s Sport Center, 1913 U.S. Route 6, Galeton, email larryssportcenter@hotmail.com or visit the business’s Facebook page.