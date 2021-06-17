OSWAYO — LEEK Hunting and Mountain Preserve’s 13th annual open house last weekend offered sunshine, entertainment and camaraderie.
“Our mission is to provide recreational opportunities for wounded, injured or other veterans in a safe and family-friendly atmosphere,” said LEEK founder and president Ed Fisher. “We serve all veterans of all wars.”
Fisher, an Army veteran of 27 years, said he and his wife Katie founded LEEK nearly 14 years ago after reading an article in Field and Stream about Healing Waters, a national organization that sponsors fishing trips for wounded veterans.
“And I thought to myself, ‘We have to start something for these veterans,’” he said.
Fisher recruited fellow board members Jenny Burgess and Brent Lettich, and together they started hosting a few hunts for veterans on property the Fishers already owned in the rolling hills of Oswayo.
Since then, the nonprofit has added several hundred acres of land to the original preserve off Route 244, about 15 miles north of Coudersport. Area residents have offered some 3,600 additional acres for LEEK participants to hunt and fish.
LEEK hosts six hunts annually that serve up to 65 veterans from all over the country, two work weekends for volunteers to prepare the preserve and the open house, LEEK’s largest fundraiser. Fisher said all funds raised from the open house and other donations go straight back to the organization, since all excursions are fully paid for by LEEK at no charge to participating veterans.
“We have no paid staff. We’re all volunteers, so all donations go to the organization,” he said. “It’s so important to give back. If more people did that, we could solve a lot of the country’s problems.”
It took several volunteers to organize and staff the open house, which featured fireworks, live music, comedy acts, shooting activities, golf, corn hole, horseback riding, raffle prizes, auctions, vendors, guest speakers and more. A car show and a gun show allowed participants to vote for their favorite hotrods and firearms. Kids weren’t left out with a bouncy house, hay rides, fishing derby and a youth turkey shoot. Food was provided by Red Horse Grill, a food truck owned and operated by veterans.
The Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education (A.B.A.T.E) led its annual motorcycle run, which took riders from the preserve on a route of their choosing throughout the county.
Businesses and organizations donating during the weekend included RE/MAX of Coudersport ($15,000), White Tails Unlimited ($12,000), Beverly Hills Polo ($1,000) and American Legion Post 702 out of Wellsville, N.Y. ($4,000).
Anyone interested in volunteering with or donating to LEEK can visit www.leekpreserve.org, message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LEEK-Hunting-and-Mountain-Preserve-111829888846193 or call Fisher at 410-322-4610.
Participating veterans are referred by LEEK volunteers, from other organizations or agencies or can sign up themselves at www.leekpreserve.org. Fisher said priority is given to those currently in hospitals or transitional units, second priority to those transitioning from recent war deployment and third to all other veterans who were injured or otherwise.
“This is such a great organization for a great cause,” said Burgess. “It’s amazing to see how many people step up to help veterans and the camaraderie they build while here.”