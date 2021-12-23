Mrs. Plunkert’s Class

Dear Santa,

My christmas wish is a drone. My wish for other people is for the homeless to have shelter.

Love,

Evin

Dear Santa,

I whant dominos for crismas i track you on a app we have a fireplace in the basement my mom lives in a different house you no where my dad lives.

Love,

Ryanne

Dear Santa,

Christmas is not just about christmas presents. It is about spreading christmas cheer for all to hear. Is always good to help people in need thisyeari would like a ps5 for christmas.

Love,

Beau

Dear Santa,

I am writing you to tell you what i would like for christmas. I would like for christmasandwould really like a nerf gun,

Love,

Marc

Dear Santa,

Could you plezz bring me something for an eight year old whos house caught on fire. Dear santa could you bring me a stufft animal.

Love,

Arianna and Harris

Dear Santa,

I would like beads because indeed more of them because im running out of beads and i need them to make bracelets and necklaces. So then i can make some for my cousins and my mom and dad and siblings.

Love,

Kyleen

Dear Santa,

How are you? I bet this time of year is busy! I hope everyone is doing well! I’m writing you to ask for a VR headset. Ive tried my best to be good this year. I help other when i can.

Love,

Mason

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! I wish for an american girl doll. I wish for all people to know the real meaning of christmas. I am looking forward to spending time with my family over christmas I am very happy that my grandma, grandpa mama and papa are in good health. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Willa

Dear Santa,

I want to make my mom and dad happy for the rest of thare life. And my sister. And I want to have swederes for ozees and notmaverick because that with love it. Dear santa i love you.

Love,

Emme

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a selfie stick. You are the best santa clause. I wish i can help you. I’m in 2nd grade. I want to know how old you are. I am seven.

Love, Marissa

Dear Santa,

This year for christmas I want to spend time with my family, I would like to see my community full of lights i want a race care for myself. I hope you have a merry christmas.

Love,

Carson

Ms. Newton's Class

Dear Santa,

I want a ps5 for christmas. I want there to be things for everyone that wants. I want everyone to have a special time with their families.

Love,

Landon

Dear Santa Claus,

My friend mikenna misses her sister from the navy and i cant wait to meet her. So that is why i’d like her to come back. And I’m sure Mikenna would be really happy. I wish you can help me and Mikenna.

Love,

Aubrey Loud

Dear Santa,

I love christmas because we make cookies for Santa. I love the lights my momy said my great poppy looked just like you santa. This year for Christmas I would like my uncle Bobby, Aunt Courtney, Ethan and Cooper to come home.

Merry Christmas Santa,

Leevi Brion

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I would really like to see my sister come home from the navy. It would make my family and my very happy.

Thank you.

Love,

Mikenna Cody

Dear Santa,

I want a stuffed animal wolf. Christmas means my family times it means we have we celebrate jesus was born. We eat breakfast then we open the presents. Then we play we also have christmas dinner with both of my families. I spend time with all of my siblings. I have lots of family and thats my favorite part of celebrating.

Love,

Lucas

Dear Santa,

I would like to have a Christmas party with my friends. I would also like for my cousin Elise ton be there. We will have ice crem and a dance off at the party. I would like a present pup for christmas and i little live pet turtle. Have a good day santa. See you soon!

Love,

Hannah

Dear Santa,

I hope that my friends have a good christmas. Christmas is my favorite time of the year. I have tried my best to behave. I would like to ask you for a VR system for christmas be safe delivering presents.

Love,

Noel

Dear Santa,

Christmas to me is very fun. It is fun because you can open presents. And you can spend time with your family. I really want a drone. I think i will get it this year because i have been pretty good.

Love, Liam

Dear Santa,

For christmas I want a computer,

Love, Jensen

Dear Santa,

My name is Gabriel and I am 7 yr old boy. I have been pretty good this year so i was hoping you might be able to bring me a toy that i like. I am asking for an electric train set. Thank you so much santa. Merry x-mas to you and mrs. claus.

From, Gabriel

Dear Santa,

I want my family to have a nice christmas this year. And i want you to have a nice christmas too. Santa i want to ask for a favor. I want to have one elf on a shelf this year please.

From, Evelyn

Mrs. Case’s Class

Dear Santa,

I have tried my hardest to be a good boy this year. For christmas i would like to spend time with my family. I would like to spread holiday cheer to others. A gilf thati really want is an xbox so i can practice being a robot maker when i grow up.

Love,

Connor

Dear Santa,

I want new LOLdoll and my family to have a happy christmas. I hope all of the kids families have the best christmas.

Love,

Lillian

Dear Santa,

The true meaning of christmas to me is spending time with my family. I wish everybody gets christmas and a warm place to live. One thing I would like this year is one of those police moter cycle.

Love,

Gehrig

Dear Santa,

May I please have a pet guinea pig. Please give people books and clothes to keep them warm. Please give them paper and pens to keep them busy. Candy and fruit to fill their bellies, toys for fun and hot cocoa to warm their hearts.

Love,

Mia

Dear Santa,

For Christmas i want a rainbow high doll. The true meaning of christmas is that you should be grateful for everything given. Give to the poor and celebrate jesus’s birthday. Most of all spend time with your friends and family.

Love,

Kaydence

Dear Santa,

I hope your doing good and corona didn’t get you. I would like a silicon baby doll. I hope the other kids get what they want for christmas, please try to make corona go away have a merry christmas.

Love,

Aubrianna

Dear Santa,

I think the true meaning of christmas is being with family. Jesus birthday and getting presents. This year I really, really want Santa to bring me boba.

Love,

Audrianna

Dear Santa,

This christmas I want video games. I also want to spend time with my family and friends.

Love,

Gavin

Dear Santa,

Christmas to me means spending time with my family. I love christmas because I get presents. I really want wrestling figures one for my dad. I think I will get them because I have been good.

Love,

Kooper

Dear Santa,

I hope you and the reindeer are doing okay. May I please have a nerf gun with a scope so i can play nerf war with my family! I like to spend time with my family and I would share it with my brother, I hope you can also give me food for people who need it most. Please take good care of the reindeer. I hope you have a merry christmas and a happy new year.

Love,

Jameson

Dear Santa,

I want a lot of people to have a lot of fun and a good dinner for christmas. I want all the kids to get presents. Maybe they can go skiing or go to Bucktail. I hope you get cookies for christmas too. Thank you for all the presents I got last time.

Love,

Donald

Dear Santa,

I wish you a Merry Christmas. For Christmas I would like xbox games, halo characters, pop its, cars, coloring pencils, dirt bike, bicycle, dirt bike hear and helmet and chapter books. Have a great Christmas.

Love,

Emerson