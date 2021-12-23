Mrs. Hess' Class

Dear Santa, I have ben half bad half good this year you pick Will you please bring me a elf and a dragon stuffed animal? can you please bring my Dab a cofee cup? I am going to leave you elfs a snack! Love,

Avery

Dear Santa,

I likeu au. cau you bring me a robot and go Kemancards for Christmas? Can you bring mi mom a cup? I like how youg iu usg if tr. Love,

Hunter

Dear Santa,

I have ben very good this year. will you pleace bring me? a real bunny and a ndtendoe switch. Can you pleace bring My gramda a masash char? I hope the elvs are bring good. Love,

Hannah

Dear Santa,

Iv been vary good can you glees give me a aimerd rallf and a Hex. Would you Give Jacob a new and mind. Love,

Chase

Dear Santa,

iben varey good this year can You Pleas bring me a drum set and a Harry PoTTer wond? Can You pleas bring my mom a cntaner of cucys? is rudof doing good. Love,

Branson

Dear Santa,

santa I was very good this year. Will you please bring me a huverbord and ducktape? Can you please bring my mom a new picture? Are the raindeer doing good. Love,

Cooper

Dear Santa,

I hav ben vayy good tis yaer can you eles brin me as gav a figrs and grduh uv the galye eah you ples got miy sistr a LoL rmix all sat. Is roobsf gow to gid the slay. Love,

Bryer

Dear Santa,

Santa i have ben good this yere. Can you pleace bring a Gymnastic grip bag and a teel slefles dres.? Can you place bring Zeraya a stuft anami frog Is roodof doing good. Love,

Zayanah

Dear Santa,

I bend gud can Plis bring a nentendo Switch can plkis brine a skabird can plingak can plis bringo kofplft can plis bring a stufe fo mi mom. Love,

Hanesr

Dear Santa,

I am vare iesitid for crismis. W you bring my games and candcans? can you bring my dad a now cofecup? I wil levy cuce and melk for you. Love,

Natalie

Dear Santa,

I cant wait for Chrismis. Can you Plesy Bring me 2 now bubol lonmars.? and 2 now intando swichis? Can you bring me a cat famly coring book for my Gramu? I luf sume mlasis cokes and sume milk. Love,

Claudias

Dear Santa,

I LJK CrAstmts. I WAAD LIK LAgos And Pokuman PLeur Pleaus Bring n MI bruthur Pokumon. I MAcAmg you Cuuces. Love,

Giovanni

Dear Santa,

I love you I would like a toy car and a toy truck I would Like You to give my brother a toy car thank you for the gifes. Love,

Elijah

Dear Santa,

i miss Root Beer will you pleas bring me a LoL and a wolf stat Aninall can you pleas bring my daddy more mosters wish you a marey chrismis. Love,

Airianna

Dear Santa,

I have ben very good this year. Will you please bring me the Farm world tree house and a new drone? Can you please bring my dad a new tap masher? I’l leave some carots for the rain deer. and some hot chocolate for you. Love,

Emily

Dear Santa,

I have ben vary good this year. Can you pleas get me a bembag chear, a geonga Kit? Can you pleas bring Pryor the bigest car set in the world? Mis. Hess is doing grat! Love,

Risley

Dear Santa,

Can You Pleas bring me a LoL Pleas and a makeup Pleas and ca you Pleas give amanda same earings Pleas ahn Santa what Kind uv cookes do you like? Love,

Wezluey

Dear Santa,

I am soo PC vsi that too the prasit can you bring me a tapllit and Dranfoom can you bring my baby naow toy Tank you for bring me Os loyuu toy. Love,

Jacie

Dear Santa,

Good morneg! I would like a toy elk and nefegun for Christmas. I would like food wader and Blankits for homeless pepl. Thaek you. Love,

Jonna

Mrs. Potter's Class Dear Santa, How is the reindeer feling? I like a reindeer suffy and a elves on the shef. Would you bring my mom a babby chik. How is Mrs Claus fleling? Love,

Kaydence

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer? I would like a stuft horse and a car. I would like a barbie for alyssa. Do you see any polar bear? Love,

Kayleigh

Dear Santa,

say hi to Mrs. Claus for me please. I would like a giant turtly and a giant pop it for Christmas. I would like a baby alive for my friend Allie. I wish you and Mrs. Claus a Merry Christmas. Love,

Aria

Dear Santa,

Is Mrs Claus oK? And orro I wood like if I got a ntendo light and a hench hog for cismis and my sistr wire wonsh a nteddo I like yor reindeer. Love,

Noah

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer and rotoff and the elves? I would like for christmas is baby alives and a barby Jrem house Plese. could you bring a vebucse card for my bother Plese. I hope you have a good Christmas. Love,

Allie

Dear Santa,

how is tore roinder doowing dlivring Toys? If rily wont a toy begolt and a slime Plese! My bruthr rily wonts a pesu gumt Plese merry Christmors. Love,

Blake

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas I would like a pupe and a mommy dog for Chismis I would like to give my stisir Joronre for Chrismis. How are the reindeer. Love,

Sophie

Dear Santa,

Is North PCb col. I would like toe lam bow and wogn por Christmos. I would lire anre I es Por mie mom. ha is tne elves? Love,

Bentley

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claws? I would like a book and a b ike. Can you Please bring a buzz ligere for my brouther tool What is the wethre like at the Not Pole? Love,

Aubrie

Dear Santa,

How ar the elves I wouLd Lil ke to How a Snake and a Lisard. I would Like match box car set for Isaak. How now buwen.

Lovem,

Breyson

Dear Santa,

How meney Flves do you have? I would like A toy for my doll miley and I would like a Doctr Kit for my Barbes. I would like A necles for my mom. How is Mrs claus doing. Love,

Avery

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus and the Eive on the Shelf I would like a nuggy wuggy pop it and a play stashon four Rod you ples Bring my brothr. a nintendo syich two play are you are well and redg for Christmas. Love,

Joe

Dear Santa,

Hou r the reindeen? I rily wont a fon and a dr bic. I wud like a babe dol for my sise? Love,

Grayden

Dear Santa,

I wunta luculiv babey boll and mik sistr wurs wans wunto a babey or set. and a babey napinswing. a neclis and a reng for miy mom cofe cup and a liton Plant. Love,

Leighia

Dear Santa,

I have a quustshin Do you have a Pet. I whod love a hover borad Doll house for Chrimiss. I whod like a boll for Aveyr. I will Mrtr cokies for you.

Love,

Ellsa

Dear Santa,

har iS lay I would like a LoL doll and a cron bcok could you bring a stuff anmal for Ellsa Merry crisitmah. Love,

Elena

Dear Santa,

Merry christmas Santa and Mrs. Claus. I weley want a Vr and some earbuds. My dad wants a boogottey. Is the reindeer good. Love,

Treyvon

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus I want to get a gameing set also a Fornite mini toys. My brother wants Cory Merch and my sister wants a shiny necklis. and I want fnaf toy. Love,

Darrell

Dear Santa,

I Love you Santa Claus. I wald really like a crone book and a boe and aerroe. could you Please bring my mom and dad a Side by Side. When do I get my elf? Love,