Liberty Fun Day will be for families with kids in Kindergarden to 5th grade and anyone who wants to join in the fun. Fun Day will be held at Route’s pond on Milk Plant Road, Liberty on July 27, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Come and enjoy hot dogs and s’mores, fishing (bring your own pole), blow-up archery, cornhole, games and more. RSVP by July 20 to help us with planning, but walk-ins are welcome. Text Sharon Alexander at 570-916-5222 with your name and number of people attending.
Bible School for ages 3 and up is July 18 to 22 at Salem Lutheran Church from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Please preregister participants and volunteers, teen and adult, by calling Judy Mitstifer 570-324-6831.
Garden Club will tour Ron Groover’s garden in Blossburg on July 25. Meet at Liberty Lutheran Church at 6 p.m. to carpool.
The Book Club is reading A Rose in the Ditch by Julie Henning. They will meet at Ellen Roupp’s home on July 25 at 1 p.m.
Bible Study continues every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., at Liberty Lutheran Church.
Quilting continues every Friday morning, 9 a.m. to noon at Liberty Lutheran Church. Helpers are welcome.