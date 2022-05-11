Frieden’s Lutheran Church, Liberty held a combined parish worship service at 10 a.m. with supply pastor Barbara Horn. The Scripture was read by various parishioners, and the sermon was given by Karen Bloom Her sermon was coincidentally about fish, John 21:1-19. After the service, everyone was invited to the social hall for a “fish fry” dinner with our own fishermen who also did the cooking.

The 95th annual meeting of the Liberty Alumni Association will be held in the gymnasium on Saturday, May 28, at 7 p.m. A buffet will be catered by the Blockhouse Café. The cost of the dinner is $26 for alumni and $20 for guests. Alumni costs include $6 membership dues. Payment of dues will ensure that you receive a notice of the annual alumni banquet.

An ice cream social is tentatively planned by the youth group on Friday, May 27 at Salem Lutheran Church. If you can help, let Carolyn Moyer know as soon as possible at 570-324-2482.

The NP-Liberty High School Band and Chorus Concert is Tuesday, May 17 at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

NP-Liberty High School will have its prom on June 4 at Island Park, Blossburg.

NP-Liberty and NP-Mansfield will hold Baccalaureate Service on Sunday, June 5 at 6 p.m. in the Bloss Auditorium.

Liberty Elementary sixth grade graduation is June 8 at 9:30 a.m. in the High School Auditorium.

June 9 is the last day of school with dismissal at noon.

June 11 is NP-Liberty Commencement at Island Park, Blossburg.