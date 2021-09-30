A Life Chain is being held 2-3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3 at the intersection of Route 6 and Main Street, Mansfield.
Organizers say anyone concerned about pro-life issues is welcome and encouraged to attend. Placards will be provided. For more information, call Dotty Welsh at 570-662-2057.
In Wellsboro, the group will gather along Main Street from Central Avenue to East Avenue.
Participants will meet on the Green by 1:45 p.m. for opening prayer. Signs will be provided. Kids and strollers are welcome. Bring a camp/lawn chair if you rather not stand for an hour.
For more information, call Norb Josten 570-724-9095