Every life is a saga, containing within it a multitude of smaller stories. Those lives — and stories — are worth remembering.
That’s the belief of area historical organizations that preserve the faces and events of the past.
Diaries, scrapbooks and photo albums contain information and likenesses of the people who lived in this area before, according to Joyce Tice, founder and executive director of The History Center on Main Street in Mansfield.
“Diaries are very important for so many reasons. They really help you understand the culture and lifestyle,” Tice said.
The History Center has hundreds of diaries, dating back to the 1840s up through the 1990s. The Tioga County Historical Society has a few diaries but more photos, said Scott Gitchell, director.
Some diaries cover a few years; others span 30 to 40 years. Most are logs of what the author did on a daily basis, rather than statements of their beliefs and opinions.
“It helps us relate to them,” Tice said. “We tend to distance ourselves from the past and having those diaries makes it much more intimate and immediate. It helps us understand both the similarities and the differences in our lives.”
Volunteers have transcribed the diaries, which can be found on Tice’s website, along with letters, family Bibles, postcards and even a few wills.
“They fill in the blanks. It gives us an understanding of the business environment. Where did they get what they need and where did they sell what they have?” Tice said.
In addition to daily life in the past, the diaries and letters also provide heretofore unknown information: infant deaths and stillbirths, marriages, funerals and burials.
“Sometimes diaries can be very helpful because they might record certain historical events, especially local historical events,” Gitchell said. “Although, a lot of diaries are more or less kind of terse — what the weather is and what they were doing on that date. That can be helpful, too. Letters and other written items can be important in basically giving an insight into life back in a particular period of time in a particular era.”
While diaries and letters may recount what a person did, the scrapbooks offer a look into the events and what interested people back then.Teens kept albums of their high school years. Adults kept mementos from the centennial or documented the building of the dams.
Information contained in the scrapbooks, such as newspaper clippings, help fill in the back story.
For example, said Tice, there is an almost complete archive of the Mansfield Advertiser except for the years 1912-1929.
“For some reason, very few copies exist from that time,” Tice said. “So when we find a scrapbook that has obituaries or articles from that period, it is a very valuable resource for us.”
Once you have a picture of a person’s life, many people want to combine that with a picture of their face. While photographs from earlier times may be interesting, the story is incomplete without knowing who is in the photo, said both Tice and Gitchell.
“We get whole albums of valuable family photos and not a single name on them,” Tice said. “It’s just heartbreaking. We all think we’ll get to those later and then later doesn’t happen and the photos have just lost most of their value.”
The historical society museum in Wellsboro has scans of thousands of photos; it is mainly local dignitaries in large, framed prints who are identified, Gitchell said.
“I think, especially if they are identified and people know who they are, it can be of great historical value,” Gitchell said. “You can actually put faces to the names. That’s why it’s always good. That’s why the advent of scanning photographs has really helped spread and preserve a lot of photographs.
In the past, families lived close and the stories were told and re-told at dinners, gatherings and reunions. As families have spread apart, some of the stories and photos also move. Following the westward migration, it is not unusual for someone on the West Coast to have historical diaries or photographs from Tioga County. Sometimes, after a person’s death, those photos and stories are sold at auction or thrown away.
Tice and Gitchell recommend gathering stories, identifying people in photographs and writing down memories before it’s too late.
“Most of the stuff we have is not of high value financially, but it’s part of Mansfield’s story. And that’s irreplaceable,” Tice said.
Writing down a story told to you is good; a video or audio recording is better.
“If someone has senior family members, talk to these people, ask them questions. A lot of times, they won’t think to tell you something, but if you ask the right question at the right time, you’ll get a lot of information,” Tice said.
There are books and lists available that can help trigger memories and stories of someone’s life.
“I always encourage people to basically just sit down with a word document and start putting down some of their memories,” Gitchell said. “The handy thing about it, which I have done myself, is by doing that, you preserve a lot. You always think you’ll remember it all, but you don’t. As I wrote and re-wrote, things would pop in my mind that I hadn’t thought of in 50 years.”
Gitchell recommends keeping those memories in several formats: computer, printed copy and back-ups.
For more information, visit the Tri-Counties Genealogy website at www.joycetice.com/histcent.htm or the Tioga County Historical Society website at tiogachs.weebly.com.