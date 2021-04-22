A Millerton resident who has started Lions Clubs throughout Pennsylvania now has her sights set on Elkland.
“Through Lions Club, you get to meet other people and help those less fortunate,” said Cheryl Wilbur, Lions’ global membership chair for Pennsylvania and past district governor. “We’re the largest volunteer organization in the world, with 1.4 million members in over 200 countries.”
Wilbur has been on a personal mission to start 20 new Lions Clubs across the state in two years. She said due to the pandemic, she was only able to help kickstart three clubs last year, but she’s hoping Elkland will be the next.
“I took a look at our district and needs of certain communities, and Elkland seemed like a great place to form a club,” she said, adding that a club used to operate in the Elkland area, but it dissolved within the last 10 years.
Wilbur is hosting an information session about the Lions and how to form a new club at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 26, at the Elkland fire hall. She said 20 people are needed to start a club and select a president, secretary and treasurer.
It will be up to those initial members to decide how often to meet, the name and coverage area of the new club. They can focus on Elkland or expand to surrounding communities like Knoxville and Westfield.
“I’m just asking people to try this for a year and see how it goes,” said Wilbur, “I would be the club’s Guiding Lion for two years, to provide training for members and officers and make sure they’re on the right track.”
She said the primary focuses of Lions International are childhood cancer, diabetes awareness, hunger, environment and vision, but individual clubs can choose other initiatives to support. One such project Wilber will suggest is looking into new playground equipment for Jerome Park.
Wilbur presented her venture to the Elkland borough council at its meeting April 8, where she said council was “very receptive” to the idea. She’s also been visiting local businesses to gain their support.
Another local club Wilbur formed has been donating to Elkland and surrounding areas since other clubs dissolved in recent years.
“We provided $1,000 to flood victims in Elkland, purchased an audio meter for the school district and we support the Serenity Scholarship at the schools,” said Wilbur of the Northern Tioga County Centennial Lions Club that formed in 2017 and meets twice a month at the American Legion in Tioga.
Other Lions Clubs in the county are based in Wellsboro, Mansfield and Wells-Jackson Township, covering both parts of Tioga and Bradford counties. Wilbur said once she has an Elkland-area club up and running, she hopes to start one in Blossburg.
Wilbur said any individual or business can join Lions, even if they’re not based in the area served by a club. Monthly dues are $6. If interested in joining the Elkland club, attend the meeting on April 26 or call 607-738-6909 or 570-537-2643.