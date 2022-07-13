Our Summer Reading Program continues and it is not too late to join.
Last week the theme was sharks. Thirteen children arrived at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday excited to show us their reading logs. They had a chance to take turns playing our “feed the shark” game while others took turns sharing their reading logs and getting their nametags.
Overall, participants averaged one to five hours of reading and they were excited to dig through the treasure chest in search of their rewards for their efforts. We learned lots of facts about sharks and the children also got to hold and examine a shark tooth and watch a demonstration that helped explain how sharks rely on a skeleton of cartilage and a liver filled with lighter-than-water oil to help beat gravity’s pull. That was followed by the making of several shark themed crafts.
This week nine children joined us and the theme was sea creatures. After collecting their prizes for their time spent reading the previous week, the children played a sharks vs dolphins balloon game and enjoyed two books about sea turtles. We made two crafts, a colorful fish made by wrapping yarn around a cardboard fish silhouette and a sea turtle sun catcher. Everyone went home with a “Make a Sea Turtle Fortune Teller Activity” and a turtle balloon animal. We hope to see them all back (plus a few more) on July 13 for coral reef week.