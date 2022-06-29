Who’s who and what’s where in Mansfield a century ago? That is the subject of a new exhibit in preparation at The History Center at 61 N. Main Street in Mansfield.
The exhibit commemorates Mansfield residents and their role in the community in the 1920s. Also in the exhibit are representations of goods that were available, books of the era, clothing catalogs, magazines, seed catalogs, a phone book, 1920s views of the streets and more.
If your family was in the area at that time, you can ensure their place in the commemorative exhibit by sharing your family photos and stories.
You can visit the exhibit and experience the flavor of the time in our regular hours or by appointment. Our regular hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. You are welcome to visit any time you see a car in the parking lot, or call ahead. Contact 570-250-9829 or histcent83@gmail.com.