For the second consecutive year, The Mansfield University — Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Respiratory Care program achieved a 100% credentialing success rate to earn the President’s Award for Excellence in Credentialing Success by the Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care.

Mansfield University was the only program in Pennsylvania to achieve a 100% credentialing success rate for graduates becoming Registered Respiratory Therapists (RRT).

From a program effectiveness perspective, CoARC views the RRT credential as a measure of a program’s success in inspiring its graduates to achieve their highest educational and professional aspirations.

“We are proud that all of our graduates are striving for and obtaining the top RRT credential,” explained Sheila Merrill, program director for the School of Respiratory Care at Mansfield University. “It shows how well prepared our graduates are for the workforce.”

The MU Respiratory Care program is a four-year, bachelor of science degree in collaboration with Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. Students spend their first two years on the Mansfield campus completing program prerequisites and general education courses before taking classroom and clinic courses at Robert Packer Hospital. Students also receive clinical experience in assignments with regional healthcare providers.

The MU Respiratory Therapy program is nationally accredited by CoARC.

“Prior to being awarded the President’s success award for the last two years, MU’s Respiratory Care program received the Distinguished RRT Credentialing Success award for four consecutive years,” said Merrill. “It proves our students are receiving some of the best education in the field and they are well prepared to enter the workforce following graduation.”

“Respiratory care job openings are growing and there is an abundance of opportunity with 100% job placement.”

The program is currently accepting applications for Fall ‘22 admission.

For more information on Respiratory Care at Mansfield University, visit mansfield.edu/majors-and-minors/respiratory-care/.