Mansfield resident Clifford Bixby, who turned 100 on Monday, June 14, was surprised with a birthday party hosted by Mansfield VFW Post 6757.
Surrounded by family and friends, Bixby received a citation from the Pennsylvania House from Rep. Clint Owlett, presented by Kim Johns of Owlett’s office.
VFW Post Commander Dan Rieppel presented Bixby with a plaque engraved with an early photo of him, details of his service and a special message: “On this occasion of your 100th birthday, we reflect of the good you have done throughout your life, whether it be serving this great nation, being a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, or just being the person to go to whenever someone needed help. A great man you have been for 100 years.”
Monday was also the 246th birthday of the U.S. Army, which Bixby served in as a technician with the 413th Armored Field Artillery Battalion.