The 17th Annual Potter-Tioga Maple Weekend activities are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday, March 20-21.
Maple Weekend, hosted by the Potter-Tioga Maple Producers Association, will feature 20 maple producers offering tours, demonstrations and samples at their sugar shacks throughout both counties. Most locations are asking that visitors wear masks and practice social distancing due to COVID-19.
For more information, participant updates and the event brochure, visit http://www.pamaple.com/2021-maple-weekend.html.