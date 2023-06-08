The Millerton Strawberry Festival and Community Yard Sales will be held Saturday, June 24 along State Route 328 and the surrounding streets.
Rummage sales will open starting at 8 a.m. and continue throughout the day.
A Strawberry Festival will be held at the Millerton United Methodist Church from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop the sales then stop in for lunch. Proceeds benefit the building fund.
The Millerton United Women in Faith will hold a rummage and bake sale in the parking lot of the church. The sale opens at 9 a.m. and benefits the missions.