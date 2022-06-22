Millerton is holding a Strawberry Festival along with community yard sales on June 25. This will take place on Route 328 and within the surrounding streets.
Yard sales will begin at 8 a.m. and food will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church.
The United Women in Faith will hold a bake sale and the proceeds will benefit the women’s mission project. Please stop by to support them and grab some goodies.
The Strawberry Festival proceeds will benefit the Church Building Fund.
All are welcome to join and come support.