On Monday, June 7, the mobile unit of the PA Wilds Conservation Shop at Leonard Harrison State Park officially opened, offering PA Wilds made and branded wares and apparel to park visitors and creating new market opportunities for local artists and producers. The shop is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday, closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held recently to celebrate the opening of the shop.
“We are so incredibly excited to be opening the PA Wilds Conservation Shop at Leonard Harrison State Park and to be able to offer visitors more locally-made products that reflect our region and all its beauty,” said Abbi Peters, EVP of operations at the PA Wilds Center and co-founder of the nonprofit’s PA Wilds Conservation Shop network. “We ... can attest to the demand for PA Wilds made and branded products with more than $1M in gross sales of local products to date. This equates to more than $500,000 invested in local businesses to inventory that space, and we hope to see similar results here at Leonard Harrison as the shop adds to the park experience and helps sustain creative industry jobs across our rural landscape.”
Peters noted that some products will vary in the shops, as they are designed to reflect the local park and surrounding area. The items at Leonard Harrison will reflect the Pine Creek Valley and PA Grand Canyon landscape of the PA Wilds, including walking stick medallions featuring Barbour Rock vista and shirts to celebrate paddling on the Pine Creek and local wildlife. More than 15 regional artisans will be represented.
In May, PA Wilds Center hired Morgan Hilliard as the manager for the Conservation Shop at Leonard Harrison. Hilliard comes to Tioga County with a background in fashion, marketing and branding, and outdoor advocacy.
PA Wilds Center is still accepting applications for part-time positions at the new location at pawildscenter.org/careers.
The mobile store will be in place for 2021 and likely 2022 as DCNR completes major renovations at the park’s visitor center and traffic flow improvements. A transition to a full brick-and-mortar store will take place once construction is completed.
Conservation Shop staff also operate a charity checkout campaign to support state park and forest improvements in the PA Wilds. In addition, shop staff are trained to help orient visitors to the larger PA Wilds region and connect them to other nearby experiences and trip planning resources like local visitor bureaus.
More than 30 businesses in Tioga County are currently in the Wilds Cooperative and three sell products at the Conservation Shop at Kinzua Bridge State Park.