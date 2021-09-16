Monday, Sept. 20 is the deadline to register for Game Commission Night on Thursday, Sept. 23, from 6-8 p.m. at the Tioga County Fairgrounds, main building, at 2258 Charleston Road, Wellsboro.
This free event will feature presentations by Pennsylvania Game Commission Elk Biologist Jeremy Banfield and Rose Moore from Wellsboro, who is on the current season of “Alone” on the History Channel. Moore will share more about her experience on the show, as well as her work with Hunters Sharing the Harvest.
Registration is required. Register online at www.RepOwlett.com or by calling Rep. Clint Owlett's office at 570-724-1390.