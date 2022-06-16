The June meeting of the Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild will be held Monday, June 20, at 7 p.m. at the Gmeiner Arts & Cultural Center at 134 Main Street, Wellsboro. After a business meeting and a show & tell of guild members’ recent quilt projects, Phyllis Wheeler will present the program. Wheeler is a local wool fiber artist who will educate and delight participants with her presentation. She will have a selection of her products for purchase.
Members are reminded of the open studio sessions at the Gmeiner for quilters of all levels from pre-beginner to expert, guild members and non-members, to work on any fiber project they desire. These sessions are from 2-5 p.m. Check the guild website for scheduled dates for the upcoming months.
All meetings are open to the public. Quilters of all abilities are welcome to join the guild at any time. For more information visit the guild website www.mountainlaurelquiltguild.org.