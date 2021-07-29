On Thursday, July 15, 15 club members, 15 parents and two cemetery council members gathered to complete community service at the Peters Cemetery in West Farmington.
Ancestry lesson
This week the Mountaineers 4-H club was at Peters Cemetery learning about ancestors. At the beginning of the meeting, cemetery council member Tom Socha gave a short talk about the Peters Cemetery and the farming in that community. Jaylin Butler, Jana Butler and Willa Hultz learned that they had ancestors buried in that cemetery. Blake Barley visited with his great-great-great-great grandparents. The 4-H club also learned about some veterans who honorably served our country in the armed forces and what wars they fought in.
Cemetery project
The club split into teams to accomplish more work. One team worked on helping put some dirt around a few of the head stones to stabilize them. Another team worked with one of the cemetery council members to fill in a hole from the roots of an uprooted tree with dirt. One of the club members helped cut weeds around some of the headstones.
A different team worked on trimming the lilac bush in the cemetery. A group of adults worked together to hoist a fallen stone back onto its base. The last group worked on unearthing a stone from the ground and deciphering what its inscription said.
The club discovered that reading a headstone is easier when you rub it with flour rather than a piece of paper and a crayon. You just have to be extra sure to remove all the flour.
Sweet ending
After the work was finished, club members were treated to many great foods contributed by club leaders and parents.