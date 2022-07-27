Mt Zion Full Gospel Church is pleased to announce that Pastor Kent Fowler will be preaching on the topic: “Subject To Like Passions” on July 31 in the Sunday 10:30 a.m. worship service. This is from James chapter 5 correlating to Ist Kings chapters 17 & 18. It involves the life of Elijah (a prophet of much importance) showing the highs and lows of his prophetic ministry life. In 1st Kings chapter 18, we find him mired in a low spot after experiencing a significant high in his ministry on Mt. Carmel. We deal with the question: “Did the Lord Adonai disqualify Elijah because he allowed himself to get so discouraged?”
On Wednesday afternoon Aug. 3, Mt Zion Church has a prayer meeting starting at 5 p.m. beginning with a short instructional lesson about some aspect of combining appropriate scriptures with appropriate prayers taught by Pastor Kent Fowler. The prayer meeting typically ends between 6 and 6:20 p.m.
On Aug. 14, there will be the formal installation of Kent Fowler as the Lead Pastor at Mt Zion Full Gospel Church with Wayne Lehman formally officiating. Wayne is the regional overseer for Elim Fellowship based in Lima, New York. The Mt Zion Church is affiliated with Elim Fellowship. There is expected to be a fairly large crowd with community leaders and pastors. The installation service will start at 1 p.m. and conclude by 1:10 p.m. There will be finger foods, snacks, and drinks before and after this special afternoon service.
A Sunday School class will be at 9:30 a.m. this Sunday in the Mt Zion Church fellowship hall taught by Pastor Kent Fowler. He will be teaching on many points of Christians getting started in sharing their faith or enhancing the personal evangelism that many are already doing.
This Sunday July 31, Pastor Kent Fowler can be heard on WLIH 107.1 FM The Voice Radio from 5 to 5:30 p.m. broadcasting from Whitneyville. His program is called The Victory Concepts Broadcast. His subject is: “Prophecies about Jesus Christ, Part 2”. The Mt Zion Church is located at 7 Mt Zion Rd. in Wellsboro off Rt. 6 East Ave.