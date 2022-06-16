The Mansfield University Department of Natural Sciences is pleased to announce a new scholarship opportunity for Fall 2022 incoming and qualified Geosciences majors.
The Russell Dodson Geosciences Scholarship is a renewable award for up to eight semesters or four years. To maintain this scholarship, the recipient(s) must remain a full-time student, in good academic standing and demonstrate satisfactory progress toward graduation. multiple scholarships are available.
The BS in Geosciences offers optional concentrations in Environmental Science, Geoarchaeology, Geology, and Watershed Management.
To learn more about this scholarship opportunity and Mansfield University’s Geosciences program, contact Dr. Jennifer Demchak at demchak@mansfield.edu.