From 1-3 p.m. every Sunday in August and in September, weather permitting, the Nessmuk Rod and Gun Club is hosting skeet shoots open to anyone at 4646 Route 287, Wellsboro.
The Sunday dates are: Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 and Sept. 5, 12, 19 and 26,
The decision about whether skeet shoots will continue on Sundays in October will be announced in September.
There is a fee; shooters must provide shotguns and ammunition. Eye and ear protection are required. For more information, email johndavispa@gmail.com or call 570-439-1300.