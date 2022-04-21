The Northern Tioga School District honored its Students of the Month for April on Monday, April 11, at the monthly board meeting.
Recognized were sophomore Kaydance Tracy, Williamson High School; senior Brett Meise, Cowanesque Valley High School; eighth grader Judah Mummert, Cowanesque Valley Middle School; sixth grader Rachelle Little, R.B. Walter Elementary; sixth grader Clark Wood Elementary; and sixth grader Jaycee Shenk, Westfield Area Elementary.
Janna Quick of Cowanesque Valley High School was also recognized as a student of the month from March.