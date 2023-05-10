The Northern Tioga school board talked finances at the May 8 meeting.
The 2023-2024 budget will be passed by the end of June. The first proposed final budget adoption is a 2% increase at .3839 mills. The second proposed final budget adoption is an increase of 3.211% and .6164 mills.
Several board members expressed regret at any tax increase while recognizing the necessity of an increase.
“We’re in the dark,” said board member James Moyer. “”We have to pass our budget before the state does, so we don’t really know.”
“Salaries have to be kept competitive, or we’re going to degrade the quality of education,” said board member Greg Cummings.
The budgets are available to the public, and residents may comment on the proposed budgets at the June 12 meeting.
In other business, Cummings was elected as board treasurer for an appointment of one year.
Superintendent Diana Barnes reported on her participation in the Pennsylvania Rural Small Schools conference. Under discussion at the conference was the recent PA Supreme Court decision that declared PA’s system of paying for K-12 schools unconstitutional.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs argued that current state funding is insufficient in areas with lower property values and income. This includes poverty-stricken urban areas as well as small rural districts like Northern Tioga.
Barnes gave particular praise to Matthew Splain, superintendent of the Otto-Eldridge school district, who testified on behalf of smaller rural districts during the trial.
“He was instrumental,” Barnes said. “I don’t know if I could have done it, and I really thank him.”
Barnes said that the conference also addressed the impact of charter cyber schools on small districts, which have put a substantial burden in terms of public school districts being mandated to absorb costs for remote homeschooled students.
Students of the month for May were recognized: Emma Carl, Clark Wood Elementary School; Victoria Carvajal, Cowanesque Valley High School; Lundin Pierce, Cowanesque Valley Middle School; Kameron Monroe, R.B. Walter Elementary School; Emily Weir, Williamson High School; Kyla Hakes, Clark Wood Elementary School; and Abigail Vietzen, Williamson Middle School.
Victoria Carvajal has recently moved to the area with her family and was especially recognized by her teachers for her academic excellence while learning in a second language. Principal of Academic Affairs Kris Kaufman read Carvajal’s announcement aloud in Spanish after it was read in English.