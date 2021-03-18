Seeds and young plants have cultural requirements for light, water and temperature. Whether you are starting seeds indoors or outdoors, the germinating seeds will not get off to a good start unless conditions are ideal.
Check the seed packet for temperature requirements. If you are planting seeds indoors, use a soil-less medium as potting mixes for container planting are too “heavy” to provide the oxygen which seeds need to germinate.
Commercial agriculture seeds are often pink or blue due a fungicide to prevent seed rotting. Very small seeds can be pelletized for efficient use. Check the seed packet and follow directions for covering and/or soaking before seeding.
You can plant early season vegetable seeds such as broccoli and cabbage indoors now. Petunia and snapdragon seeds can also be planted. If you have adequate lighting, planting a salad mix can be fun.
Summer vegetable seed indoor planting should be postponed until April or May. Planting at the right time indoors will yield healthy plants that are not root bound and have no fruit or fruit blossoms when you move them outdoors.
The seed packet will give you ideal indoor planting times for seeds for tomatoes, peppers and other summer vegetables. Plan to set them in the garden after Memorial Day when the soil temperature warms and a late frost is not expected.
When planting seeds indoors, set light supplementation with fluorescent lights or grow lights two to four inches above the plants for 12-16 hours a day for healthy plants. Be careful if your lights generate heat as plants can be burned. Adjust light height during growth.
Window sills are not ideal because light requirements are not met, and extreme temperature swings often occur between sunshine-filled days and clear nights resulting in plant damage. Leggy plants will result when light is inadequate.
Water is another requirement. Be prepared to check your plantings each day. Too much water results in disease such as damping off; too little results in wilting. Bottom watering is recommended to prevent overwatering.
You can find numerous seed starting kits in stores that sell seeds. For summer vegetable seeds, I use four- or six-pack plastic containers that I have saved and sanitized with 10% bleach.
The packs are set in a bottom container that has a clear plastic top over it. I take the plastic top off the container when seedlings appear; and l leave the plants in the packs until the plants are hardened off and are ready to be set out in the garden.
For small flower and vegetable seeds, I use the black plastic containers hamburger is sold in. By drilling four to six small holes in the bottom, it allows for capillary action to provide water to the media if needed.
After mixing the soil-less media with water until it is damp, I sow seeds as directed on the seed packet, cover with plastic wrap, and place the container in an old oven pan.
If you have adequate moisture in your germination mix, you will see a little condensation on the plastic wrap. If you see big drops, your media is too wet and needs to be open to the air for 15 minutes or so. You cannot let the media dry out or the seeds will not germinate or seedlings will die.
The photo in this article shows pansies in my germination set-up six days after the seeds have sprouted. Seed leaves called cotyledons, not true leaves, are present.
Less is more in the first two weeks of a seedling’s life. The seed has provided all the requirements to get the seedling to it first true leaves. Do not fertilize until after you see two sets of true leaves. Salt injury can occur if you use fertilizer too early. Always follow directions on the fertilizer label.
When you see two true leaves, it is time to transplant the young plant into a four- or six-pack. After transplanting, give the seedling a few days to get adjusted. Before you start fertilizing, make sure you read the label and follow the directions. Too much fertilizer can injure or kill your plants.
Follow “In the Garden,” a Gazette Master Gardener guest column, to learn more about early season vegetable planting outdoors, what happens when you plant seeds in wet outdoor soil and common problems during this year’s growing season.
Free webinars are available at extension.psu.edu. Put Victory Garden Reinvented in the lookup box to access nine free webinars on all garden topics.