The following students were recognized as Students of the Month at Northern Tioga School Board meetings by their principals and Superintendent Dr. Diana Barnes:
April — Sharley Brown, Williamson High School; Darby Crance, Williamson Middle School; Shae Schoonover, Cowanesque Valley High School; Zeraya Wilson, Cowanesque Valley Middle School; Aubrey Wells, R.B. Walter Elementary School; Ellie Allen, Clark Wood Elementary School; Kadie Lampman, Westfield Area Elementary School
March — Michael Lundy, Williamson High School; Pyper Button, Williamson Middle School; Kade Sottolano, Cowanesque Valley High School; Brayden McDonnell, Cowanesque Valley Middle School; Elizabeth O’Neil, R.B. Walter Elementary School; Kendra Abbott, Clark Wood Elementary School; Beckett Pritchard, Westfield Area Elementary School
February — Tristan Parker, Williamson High School; Matthew Dibble, Williamson Middle School; Stevia Swimley, Cowanesque Valley High School; Savanna Wilkinson, Cowanesque Valley Middle School; Walker Hyde, R.B. Walter Elementary School; Max Millard, Clark Wood Elementary School; Elizabeth Mascho, Westfield Area Elementary School