The Northern Tioga school board recognized several students and staff members for various achievements and contributions at its meeting Monday, Nov. 8.
Two Cowanesque Valley High School sports teams made it to districts during the fall season. The girl’s tennis team, coached by Melissa Boyer, won the league championships, going undefeated 7-0 on the season. The boy’s cross country team, coached by Aaron Wooster, went to districts with three runners making states — Owen Cummings, Kristian Mizdal and Nathaniel Welch. Cummings came in 20th at states to capture a medal.
Students of the month for November were also recognized at the meeting: Emmalee Preston, Williamson High School; Mariella Potter, Williamson Middle School; Renee Abbott, Cowanesque Valley High School; Alexzander Jones, Cowanesque Valley Middle School; Kalyee Mitchell, R.B. Walter Middle School; Aiden McFall, Westfield Area Elementary School; and Styles Herman, Clark Wood Elementary School.
Superintendent Diana Barnes announced that Jess Millard, principal at Clark Wood Elementary School, was awarded the Outstanding Volunteer Award by the Tioga County Partnership for Community Health.
The board also recognized district employees who served in the military prior to Veteran’s Day: Andrew Lehman (Westfield Elementary special education teacher, Army); Peter Martin (Williamson High custodian, Navy); Sheila Guinn (R.B. Walter Elementary teacher, Army); Steve Flynn (Williamson High custodian, Air Force); Seth Hampton (Williamson High music teacher, Army National Guard); William Butterfield, Williamson High principal, Navy); Nancy Rosario (Cowanesque Valley High art teacher, Coast Guard); Stephen Spencer (Cowanesque Valley High science teacher, Army, Army Reserves, Army National Guard); Bob Calkins (district technology assistant, Army); Scott Eldridge (R.B. Walter/Williamson head custodian, Army); Patrick Steinbacher (Williamson High math teacher, Army Reserves); Diana McCullough (Northern Tioga Academy teacher aide, Marines); Dave Wert (Cowanesque Valley High music teacher, Marines); Jason Hungerford (Williamson High librarian aide, Army).