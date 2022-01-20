Christopher Theurich, district executive of the newly-aligned Andaste District of the Five Rivers Council, Scouts BSA, in an email sent to area scouting personnel, listed a variety upcoming activities pointing out that scouting is alive and active in the Northern and Southern Tiers.

Winter Scout activities

Over the next several months, there will be three district winter events that Scouts BSA Troops and Venturing Crews can attend. All three are set up as one-day events.

The Thunderbird/Williamson Road will hold an event on Jan. 22 at Camp Gorton outside of Dundee, N.Y. The Indian Water event is March 5 at Park Station in Erin. Finally, the Andaste event is March 12 at Camp Brulé in Sullivan County.

All events are open to Scouts BSA youth and Venturing youth in all districts. Go to the Council calendar and click on the date to get more information on each of these events.

Remember winter camping can be a lot of fun as long as you are prepared. Tennis shoes are not proper shoes for winter camping. Be sure that your Scouts and leaders are properly prepared.

Andaste District annual dinner

On Thursday, Feb. 10, leaders from the Andaste District will gather for the Annual Meeting and Volunteer Recognition event. Click on the appropriate link on the council calendar to get more details on the event.

The council is also accepting nominations for the Ed Woodruff Spirit of Scouting Leadership Award and the District Award of Merit, the highest award for a district scouter. These two awards will be presented during the dinner.