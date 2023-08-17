Partners in Progress will be participating in the Pennsylvania Yellow Dot Program. The program gives citizens a way to communicate their needs to first responders in the critical moments following a traffic accident, when they may not be able to communicate themselves.
By placing a yellow dot in the vehicle’s rear window, first responders are alerted to check the glove compartment for information about the citizen’s specific medical needs.
Partners in Progress has created a pamphlet containing emergency contact information that will be placed in the glove compartment of their agency vehicles and each vehicle will receive a yellow dot on its back window.
Residents who would like to participate in the program must fill out an online form for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. They will then receive a Yellow Dot kit in the mail.
For the participation form and instructions, or for more information visit www.penndot.pa.gov/TravelInPA/Pages/Yellow-Dot.aspx.