The Dining with Diabetes program from Penn State Extension is a program for adults with Type 2 diabetes or pre-diabetes and their families that will help increase knowledge of healthy food choices and diabetes management.
These virtual classes offer healthy meal planning, food demonstrations, online discussions, and new physical activity choices. Class is offered weekly for four weeks, with a three-month follow up.
The next virtual series will be held on Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26 from noon-1 p.m. with the follow-up class held on Jan. 4, 2022. The fee is $15 for the series and participants will be mailed a Dining with Diabetes Cookbook.
For more information or to register by Oct. 1, visit extension.psu.edu or call toll free at 877-345-0691.