The Knoxville-Deerfield Fireman’s Carnival kicked off with the annual Pet Parade Tuesday evening, June 29.
The festivities continue this week with the carnival midway open at 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 1-3. Rides, games and vendors will be offered, including Sunshine Shows with a variety of food and Chatham Fire Department selling its famous baked potatoes.
On Thursday night, enjoy unlimited rides until 10 p.m. with a wristband for $20. Bingo also opens each night at 6 p.m.
Knoxville Fire Company’s 1000 Club drawings are 10 p.m. each night at the at the entrance to the carnival grounds. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased from any fire department member or online at https://checkout.square.site/buy/H4K5MKYDB2HJHSEKLBGSSKSS.
The parade is Saturday at 5 p.m., with lineup at 4 p.m. at the air strip east of Knoxville. Anyone wishing to participate is invited. Parade awards follow at the carnival grounds.
For more information, follow the Knoxville-Deerfield Fire Company on Facebook.