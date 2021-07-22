For the seventh straight year, Bill Frye of Troy is ready to hit the road for his annual 101-mile walk to fight hunger.
Spanning from Wyoming County to Bradford County, Frye will hike along the Route 6 highway that connects two.
Frye is a physical trainer and regional coordinator for Pivot Physical Therapy. Even with seven years of experience, this week will still push his physical limits and test the resilience of his legs as he single handedly walks the 101-mile course over the course of the five days, July 19-23.
Frye has never lost sight of the fact that many people are hungry. Ever since his initial decision to take action seven years ago, he has always found a way to keep this event going strong and to support local organizations that share such a mission.
For the second year in a row, Frye’s walk will raise money for Child Hunger Outreach Partners of Towanda.
CHOP is an up and coming 501©(3) non-profit that, since 2018, has been combatting child hunger for 24,000-plus children across nine counties in northeast Pennsylvania: Wyoming, Bradford, Susquehanna, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Tioga, Sullivan, Potter and Columbia.
CHOP is thankful for all the help local businesses, like Pivot Physical Therapy, provide. Without them, the ability to continuously seek expansion and feed more children would not be possible.
To get involved and support this event, visit https://childhungeroutreachpartners.networkforgood.com/projects/132680-pivot-walk-for-hunger or email to nick@chopouthunger.org.