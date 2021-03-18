As temperatures warm, snow melts and people migrate outdoors, home improvement projects and repairs become much more visible. Whether large or small, maintenance and improvement projects are often undertaken between spring and fall.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, contractors and building suppliers say the most important thing homeowners can do is plan ahead.
Spring construction season opens slowly as snow melts, frost comes out of the ground and the spongy ground turns solid, said Scott Cowles, purchase manager at Arnot Building Supply in Mansfield.
“This year, the big thing is to plan ahead,” Cowles said. “That will be the biggest key for this year. There is a lot of stuff that is very hard to get. The availability is difficult on a lot of items.”
Curtis Copp, of CCA Construction Co., Inc. in Wellsboro, echoes that, adding costs have also risen.
“For people like me doing renovations, it hasn’t impacted so much the actual work. But as far as lumber prices and prices of material, it has skyrocketed since COVID started,” Copp said. “It’s anywhere from 25-50%. It’s been tough. We don’t see prices going down anytime soon.”
To avoid repairs, the best practice is to maintain a weatherproof and water tight seal on the building and direct water away from it, he added.
“This time of year if people are thinking about home improvements and getting their refund from the IRS, go for energy efficient projects,” Copp said. “Everyone wants to come in with nice paint and trim, windows, doors, roof, but first seal it up and keep the elements out. It will make your house last and keep us (contractors) coming out less. Paint and trim can come later. Get it watertight now, especially now with heavy rains or there could be damage to the roof from four foot of snow.”
The projects that homeowners will take vary during the warm weather, Cowles said.
“A lot of times, people will be putting decks on. That’s a big one for spring and summer time,” Cowles said.
Right now, Arnot Building has a good selection of treated deck boards and materials. That may change.
Copp is seeing lots of interest in windows and floors right now.
“When you can stand next to your window in winter and need a sweatshirt or there’s a 10-degree difference, it’s time to think about upgrading the window,” Copp said.
The cost of replacing the windows will be offset by the reduction in future heating bills.
Another way to save money long term is to get a qualified contractor for any work, Copp said. Hire a contractor who operates correctly, pays taxes and is insured. Homeowners may also want to look for an LLC, which protects the business and the contractor, and contractors should have a HIC number by being registered with the state Attorney General’s office.
A red flag is a contractor who wants cash up front or to be paid in cash, said Copp.
“Any contractor who comes in and says I need cash, right then and there it tells you there’s no way to trace that a contractor was even there,” he said.
If a price sounds too good to be true, it probably is, Copp added.
“It happens a lot of times these days. You’ve just got to watch,” he said. “My policy is, depending on the size of a job, I do require materials to be paid for. I don’t get paid for labor until the job is done, cleared and the customer has signed off on it.”
Homeowners can save money by doing their own repairs and construction. But when is it time to call in the professional?
“If they feel overwhelmed or are sitting there looking at something, say they know they have water damage or they know it’s not right; if they don’t know what the next step is, that’s the time to call me,” Copp said.
When preparing for projects around the home, homeowners should plan ahead, get your materials, be realistic and think about what you’re doing.
“The big thing is to plan that project ahead and get everything you think you may need for it while stuff is available,” Cowles said.