Kick off the first week of June at Sinnemahoning State Park with outdoor programs including an inner tube creek float, bird watching and pontoon tours.
Friday, June 3, 2-3:30 p.m.: Floating the First Fork. Celebrate National Donut Day with an inner tube float on the First Fork Sinnemahoning Creek. There are a limited number of inner tubes provided or bring your own. Ages 7 and over. Pre-registration required by Thursday, June 2nd.
Saturday, June 4, 8:15-9:45 a.m.: Morning Bird Walk. Walk through the woods with the park naturalist to find warblers and other birds. Open to all visitors, both overnight campers and people visiting the park for the day. Hike will be 1-2 miles over slightly uneven terrain. This is for all ages and beginners are welcome. Binoculars available to borrow. Participants should bring water and wear walking shoes or hiking boots. Meet at the campground amphitheater. No pre-registration required.
Sunday, June 5, 9-10:30 a.m. and at noon: Pontoon Tours of the Stevenson Dam. Join park staff for a fun and informative one-hour tour as we cruise the shoreline of the George B. Stevenson Reservoir in search of wildlife. There is no fee for Sunday interpretive pontoon boat tours, but donations are requested. Group size is limited. To reserve a seat, please pre-register. Pre-registration is not required but strongly recommended.
To pre-register or for more information, visit the online DCNR Calendar of Events at events.dcnr.pa.gov. If you need assistance with online registration, call the park office 814-647-8401 and dial 0 .
If you need an accommodation to participate in PA State Park activities due to a disability, contact the park you plan to visit. With at least seven days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.