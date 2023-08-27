The Jemison Valley Church on Route 249, Westfield, will celebrate its 75th birthday on Sunday, Sept. 10. There will be an Open House from 1-4 p.m. in the multi-purpose room of the church. The public is invited to come and celebrate with refreshments, games and activities for all ages and also meet the new pastor. Pastor Guy invites all to come and worship, to enjoy the music and his sermon.
In the summer of 1948, Waldo Davis and Hugh Mosher desired to have a place to hold services and met at the old grange hall just off Route 249, just north of the church’s present location. In 1968 the parsonage was purchased.
In August 1970 a special groundbreaking service was held to begin construction on the present church building and in September 1971 a full house participated in the dedication of the new church.
In July 1984 a building committee was formed to take the church through another construction project. In June 1985 services were held in the expanded sanctuary and a multi-purpose room was now available for use as a gym and dining hall.
Jemison Valley Church’s multi-purpose room is available for use by the public. For more information contact the church office at 814-367-5403.