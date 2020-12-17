Dear Santa,
I want a phone for Christmas. I wish for the world to have enough food and water to stay healthy, for the sickness to be over and for everyone to be happy.
From,
coralee
Dear Santa,
I wish I can have coloring books and markers and gel pens and more books. I hope that all people has a merry christmas.
Kiera
Dear Santa,
My family celebrates christmas by going to church, making sugar cookies, have a family dinner, we watch christmas movies, we play games, and we open presents together. Santa will you please cure cancer. Can you please have everybody stay healthy through this coronavirus. I would like a phone for christmas. May you please help Rylen hear. May you help my papa find a job.
Delilah
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I hope I can visit my grandma and grandpa. They live in Florida. We go every year. Please bring a hot wheel car track to their house.
Love,
Bryce
Dear Santa,
This christmas I want my friends and family to be healthy. I hope that you give all the boys and girl what they wanted. One thing I wanted for christmas is a new belt. My family put up lights for you to see and find my house. I will leave you cookies and milk and carrots for your reindeer. Merry christmas to all!
Talhyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Lily and I am 7 years old. I want a phone. My mom likes to cook and my dad wants a new racecar for christmas. I have been a good girl this year. Thank you.
Merry Christmas
Lily
Dear Santa,
I want makeup for me mom needs cleaning suplise I want rex to have another cote. Brook needs pepse because she likes pepse. Dad I want him to have a picture for christmas. My sister wants LOL dolls my brother liks dinisours kim wants a new phone.
Amanda
Dear Santa,
I would love to have a xbox as my bigist gift on y list and I realy want one of those cofers stickers on it for my dad a pair of new work clothes new. And mom wants new glasses. Dinon toys for bumba. A new bed for Ry. For pons and boots # paws a endless suply of food roll and a kibble. For grama a house and puzzles house across the road and grampa a box. Merry christmas!!!!!! Love you santa
Amelia
Dear Santa,
I wont a new nintendo switch game dirt bike game.
Colton