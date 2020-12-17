Dear Santa,
My name is Quinn and last year your elf came to my home and he left him shirt at my home and all I want for Christmas is a big box of Bath paints please Santa I love you Santa.
Love
Quinn
Dear Santa,
This year I would like a penny board for Christmas. We celebrate christmas because it is the day Jesus was born. I think that it’s important to spend time with family on christmas. I think that christmas is a time for sharing and gift giving I hope that everyone has a merry christmas this year.
Unknown
Dear Santa,
I wish for covid to go away so people can get together again without getting sick. I wish every one could stay safe happy and healthy, and for everyone to get what they want. I would like more baybladder to play with. Thank you Santa, I can’t wait to see you again.
Love,
Ryan
Dear Santa,
My name is Austyn. I am 7 years old. Do the elves make all the toys? If so may I please have a baby doll? I need sneakers. How are the reindeer doing? Can’t wait till christmas!
Love,
Austyn
Dear Santa,
The meaning of christmis is spend time togather an having family over at your house. You can give presents to each other. Presents or kiss the birth of Jesus Santa is so nice to kids and reinder and elves and mrs claus I want a barbie house love santa claus is frame Lorrdine an how is mrs claus santa how is your reindeer.
Unknown
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer doing? Whatis the reindeer favorite food. Do you like candy canes? What is your favorite cookie? Santa, can I please have a scarf for my dog Holle? Most of all please help covid go away.
Giana
Dear Santa,
The true meaning of christmas ot give gifts and make people happy. And bing joy and happiness to the world. I would love to get a new bike for chirstmas so my little brother can have my old one!
Sabastian B.
Dear Santa,
I want to be with my family. For presents I would like a Xbox and a smart TV.
Sincerely,
Kegin K.