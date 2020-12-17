Dear Santa,

I want to help my mom and dad with christmas this year and I want it to be really good I want to help do work around the house or help make stuff have a great christmas. Dear Santa I will want a lava lamp for christmis because it is pretty and helps me sleep.

Love you

Nevaeh

Dear Santa,

I hope you can give christmas to the bring the military home. And feed everyone that does not have food. I also want the Roblox pet shop. I just want to have a nice hristmas like we always so and help everyone who cant.

Abby M.

Dear Santa,

This is Connor P. and this year I only want one thing it is a metal detector.

Connor P.

Dear Santa,

My name is Brayden, I am 7 years old. I hope you have had a good year. I think I have been a good boy this year. I would really like a dirt bike. I hope you can make it this year with everything happening. Please give your reindeer some carrots and pepermints.

Love,

Brayden U.

Dear Santa,

This year I would like a big tractor. I also want Covid-19 to be gone!

Merry Christmas

Dallas

