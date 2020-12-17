Dear Santa,
I want to help my mom and dad with christmas this year and I want it to be really good I want to help do work around the house or help make stuff have a great christmas. Dear Santa I will want a lava lamp for christmis because it is pretty and helps me sleep.
Love you
Nevaeh
Dear Santa,
I hope you can give christmas to the bring the military home. And feed everyone that does not have food. I also want the Roblox pet shop. I just want to have a nice hristmas like we always so and help everyone who cant.
Abby M.
Dear Santa,
This is Connor P. and this year I only want one thing it is a metal detector.
Connor P.
Dear Santa,
My name is Brayden, I am 7 years old. I hope you have had a good year. I think I have been a good boy this year. I would really like a dirt bike. I hope you can make it this year with everything happening. Please give your reindeer some carrots and pepermints.
Love,
Brayden U.
Dear Santa,
This year I would like a big tractor. I also want Covid-19 to be gone!
Merry Christmas
Dallas