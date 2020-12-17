Dear Santa,
For christmas this year I would want the game sorry.
Thank you Santa,
Carter
Dear Santa,
I want LOL dolls at chrstmas you shold give Love because people deverse it!
Unknown
Dear Santa,
How are you and mrs.claus? I cant wate to see my elf jingle. I hope jingle dosint have to corinteen for crismis I want new pony cacly. I will leev you cookes. And caritse for the reendeer on befer I frgit and milk.
I love you
Kennedy C.
Dear Santa,
I want a TV because I want to watch youtube and netflix. I also want a longer charger, because mine is to short. I also would like covid to be gone, so my famly could be together and we didn’t need wear masks.
Unknown
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I wish the world would get along. I wish covid would leave. I would like a new Lego Minecraft set, a rubix cube, a new toy cat stuffed animal. And frog. I also would like our kittens a new mouse toy.
Love,
Lorenou
Dear Santa,
I want a TV because I want to watch youtube, netflix, and movies. A phone charger because I want a longer one for my phone. I whold also like coved to be gone. So my family could be together nd I didn’t need to wear a mask.
Unknown
Dear Santa,
I hope I get to see my friends and family this year. I hope my sister gets her own room because she really wants her own room. I hope it snows a lot this year. I hope every one has a really good christmas this year.
Arianna
Dear Santa,
I think christmas means to me we should share the good spirit. I like to visit my grandparents on christmas. I have you get e a gas four wheeler.
Love,
Wesley
Dear Santa,
Would you please bring me a 4-wheeler for christmas. I have been a very good boy this year!
Zayne B.
Dear Santa,
I have been a little bad. I have good too. I want a box of legos
Unknown