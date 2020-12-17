Dear Santa,

For christmas this year I would want the game sorry.

Thank you Santa,

Carter

Dear Santa,

I want LOL dolls at chrstmas you shold give Love because people deverse it!

Unknown

Dear Santa,

How are you and mrs.claus? I cant wate to see my elf jingle. I hope jingle dosint have to corinteen for crismis I want new pony cacly. I will leev you cookes. And caritse for the reendeer on befer I frgit and milk.

I love you

Kennedy C.

Dear Santa,

I want a TV because I want to watch youtube and netflix. I also want a longer charger, because mine is to short. I also would like covid to be gone, so my famly could be together and we didn’t need wear masks.

Unknown

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I wish the world would get along. I wish covid would leave. I would like a new Lego Minecraft set, a rubix cube, a new toy cat stuffed animal. And frog. I also would like our kittens a new mouse toy.

Love,

Lorenou

Dear Santa,

I want a TV because I want to watch youtube, netflix, and movies. A phone charger because I want a longer one for my phone. I whold also like coved to be gone. So my family could be together nd I didn’t need to wear a mask.

Unknown

Dear Santa,

I hope I get to see my friends and family this year. I hope my sister gets her own room because she really wants her own room. I hope it snows a lot this year. I hope every one has a really good christmas this year.

Arianna

Dear Santa,

I think christmas means to me we should share the good spirit. I like to visit my grandparents on christmas. I have you get e a gas four wheeler.

Love,

Wesley

Dear Santa,

Would you please bring me a 4-wheeler for christmas. I have been a very good boy this year!

Zayne B.

Dear Santa,

I have been a little bad. I have good too. I want a box of legos

Unknown

