An elementary school student gave back to his teachers after a rough year of pandemic-related changes and closures.
Gavin Robbins, 9, helped organize a luncheon for teachers and staff at R.B. Walter Elementary School in Tioga, with help from his mom, Ashley Lovejoy, and Jason Dominick of Jason’s Pub in Tioga.
“I saw how stressed my mom was because she’s a teacher, so I thought maybe that’s what my teachers felt through COVID, so I wanted to do something for them,” said Gavin.
“In the beginning of December, his class had to write about how they plan to spread holiday cheer,” explained Lovejoy, a teacher Wellsboro High School. “In thinking of who he wanted to bless, he said ‘I want to do a blessing bag for all the teachers at my school.’”
She started helping Gavin raise money to purchase items for gift bags for every school employee. The two collected donations during live videos on Facebook, during which Lovejoy “interviewed” Gavin about what he was trying to do and why.
“We figured it would come to about $30 a bag with things like candles, candy and little gift items. He raised a lot of money, but it just wasn’t enough for bags for every single person,” said Lovejoy, adding that they were trying to complete the fundraiser by the time Gavin’s school assignment was due. “So, we started thinking of something else he could do with what he raised.”
That’s when she contacted Dominick, a longtime family friend, teacher at Southern Tioga School District and co-owner of Jason’s Pub with Jason Chapel.
“I asked him how much it would be to cater a luncheon for the whole school, and he came through,” said Lovejoy. “My parents owned the pub when I was growing up in Tioga, so this kind of came full circle.”
School employees, along with staff from Penny’s Daycare in Tioga, were treated to a luncheon at the school on March 26. Local resident Valerie Stickler donated candles and sanitizer wipes, which Lovejoy said every luncheon attendee received.
For his thoughtfulness, Gavin was awarded a positive office referral, which R.B. Walter awards to students who exemplify helpfulness, kindness or other positive qualities.
Lovejoy said this isn’t the first time Gavin has shown a desire to help others. He said when he entered an essay contest at school, he wanted to win the prize of a tablet so he could give it to a friend who didn’t have one. And Lovejoy said last summer, Gavin and his sister Harley, age 6, held a lemonade stand to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network.
“They just have the biggest hearts. The mindset Gavin has as a nine-year-old blows me away,” said Lovejoy. “I’m hoping what he did might inspire other kids to give back.”
Gavin added, “It’s important to help people because you don’t know how they’re feeling or what they’re going through at home, so it’s good to be nice to other people.”