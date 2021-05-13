The Knoxville Yoked Church will hold Rally for Hope to raise funds for area recovery support as part of the church’s Celebrate Recovery program.
Along with the church’s biker arm, Broken Chains JC, and the Sons of Hiram and other local bike groups, The Rally for Hope will depart at 10 a.m. June 5. In addition, there will be a pictorial postmark, postal station, commemorative cachets, silent auction, live music, guest speakers, displays and refreshments.
The inaugural event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 5 at the Knoxville Firemen’s Pavilion on Market Street. The day will feature approximately 100-mile all-Pennsylvania bike run, weather permitting. The fee is $20 for the driver and $10 for a passenger.
The rally includes snacks and a picnic lunch. Bikers will depart at 10 a.m. with a lead and end rider. Stops include Leonard Harrison State Park lookout, a fuel stop, Cowanesque Lake and more.
Registration for the bike run and vendor booth set up is 7:30-9:30 a.m.
To pre-register for the bike run or learn how to be a vendor, text or call 814-326-6141.
To RSVP or for more information, contact Cheryl Edgcome at 814-326-6141 or the Knoxville Yoked Church at 814-326-4187.