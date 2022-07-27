For the Tioga County Countywide Reassessment Project, Vision’s Data Collection Team will begin residential data collection over the coming weeks in the following townships and boroughs: Elkland, Nelson, Osceola, Farmington, Middlebury, Knoxville, Deerfield, Chatham, Duncan and Morris.

Data collectors will take new photographs to update the existing county records and will verify each building’s size, condition, improvements, topography, utilities, and numerous other building and property characteristics.

This is the most time-intensive and critical phase of the countywide reassessment to ensure data accuracy and integrity.

If you are not home during the onsite visit, the data collector will leave a door hanger with a data verification form notifying you of the property visit and requesting that you complete the data verification form and return it to the office.

Following the conclusion of the data collection phase, property owners will receive a data verification mailer and will be given the opportunity to review and correct the information that was collected during the onsite visit.

All data collectors will be wearing reflective clothing, carry an identification badge and a letter of introduction and have an “Assessor’s Office” sign posted in the vehicle window.

Their cars will be registered with the local and state police and the Tioga County Department of Emergency Services as well as the Tioga County Assessment Office.

The data collection phase of the project is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2022.

For more information, visit www.vgsi.com/tioga-county-reassessment or contact the Tioga County Assessment Office at 570-724-9117 Monday thru Friday 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m.