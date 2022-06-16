The Summer Library Program has four age groups: PreK, school age (K-6th), tween/teen (grades 6-12) and adult. Grade refers to the grade the student will be entering this fall.

The tween/teen and adult programs are June 12-Aug. 20. The PreK and school age/children’s program is June 22-Aug. 3. The library is using the theme Oceans of Possibilities, and many program ideas from the Collaborative Summer Library Program.

To register for any of the four programs, visit our website, greenfreelibrary.org, go to the READsquared logo and click to register and set up your READsquared account. Once you have an account set up, you can log reading minutes, and earn digital badges for completing activities. Page Turner Adventures virtual programs will also be available through READsquared.

If you do not want to use READsquared, please stop by the library or call (570) 724-4876 to register. You may use the paper reading log from your activity bags instead of logging minutes through READsquared. Please return your reading log to the library.

Activity bags with worksheets, craft instructions, and more will be available for all ages. Please visit the library to pick up your bag when your program begins.

The library’s PreK-6th Grade Summer Program Kickoff will be June 22, at 10 a.m., with The Main Street Creamery serving ice cream. Miss Mia’s Story Time videos will follow the Oceans of Possibilities theme. Several more outdoor programs are scheduled on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. These will be held with the presenters on the library’s front porch and children on the lawn. Some programs may have a rain date.

For the tween/teen (grades 6-12) program, library staff will have crafts and lead a freeform book discussion one Tuesday evening each month at 6 p.m. in the library’s upstairs conference room.

The program also will be using The Green Free Library Teen Book Club Facebook group page. For adults, the Green Free Library Book Club meets year-round on the third Tuesday of the month at 5:15 p.m. Please email gflibrary10w@gmail.com if you would like to be added to our contact list.

Our Facebook page and our weekly columns provide information about our outdoor programs. Look for upcoming details about the library’s Free Comic Book Day event on July 9, and about the Wellsboro Comic Con from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, organized by Pop’s Culture Shoppe.