Registration is now open for the free virtual program Know Before You Go Stargazing at Cherry Springs and the in-person Nightscapes Photography Workshop.

Cherry Springs State Park at 4639 Cherry Springs Road, Coudersport, is 12 miles from Galeton and 15 miles from Coudersport. Search for the Clear Sky Chart online for 48-hour forecasts about viewing conditions.

Know Before You Go virtual program

The free Know Before You Go Stargazing at Cherry Springs Virtual Program is being held at noon on four different dates: Thursdays, March 24 and March 31, Friday, April 22 and Thursday, May 26.

This online program is designed for first-time and novice stargazers to find out what they need to know before visiting the park, such as what to bring, planning for an evening of stargazing, and how to observe objects in the night sky. Learn why Cherry Springs State Park is one of the best places to go stargazing and what they need to know to make the most of their visit.

To register, visit https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/cherry_springs_state_park.

Those who register will receive an email with the link to join the program. This program does not take place at the park.

Nightscapes Photography in-person workshop

The first 10 people who preregister and prepay will be accepted for the two and a half-hour Nightscapes Photography Workshop being given twice at the park by Curt Weinhold, a Pa. Wilds juried artisan. The workshop will be held from 7:30 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 2 and from 8 to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 30.

Learn how to photograph the starry night sky, including constellations and the Milky Way, and foreground material using your own DSLR camera and lenses. Essential gear includes: DSLR camera, fully charged battery, sturdy tripod, wide-angle lens preferred (Rokinon 14mm is popular and reasonably priced). Strongly recommended is a spare battery and a memory card.

Optionally, registrants can bring a laptop with image editing software. Those attending the workshop should be familiar with changing camera settings and have either a dim red flashlight or a red screen app on their phone. All participants must wear a mask/face covering at all times.

This workshop is not for those wishing to photograph through a telescope.

Payment of $60 is by check or cash only upon arrival at the workshop. The program will be cancelled in the event of rain or overcast skies. View samples of Weinhold’s work at http://pbase.com/cwphoto.

Registration is required and will close at 3 p.m. two days prior to the workshop or when it is full. The direct Internet link to register is https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/cherry_springs_state_park. For information, contact Weinhold at curtwphoto@gmail.com.