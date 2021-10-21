The Tioga and Potter County local leadership committee addressing critical water and agricultural issues in the Cowanesque Watershed is now mailing short surveys to some residents of Potter and Tioga counties about their views on local water and agricultural issues. Residents can respond online or fill out a paper survey that will follow in the mail.
This survey asks about views on quality of life, water quantity and quality issues and programs and projects to address these issues. The results of this research will help guide local leaders and the many partners working in the area to identify key issues of concern and opportunities for action.
The purpose of the survey is to identify the water and agricultural needs, concerns and priorities of those who live in Potter and Tioga counties. This survey is administered by Penn State University. Results of this survey will support this committee’s ongoing efforts to identify and prioritize needs and implement projects that address issues important to Potter and Tioga counties.
If you receive a survey from Penn State Survey Research Center, complete it so that those leading local efforts can better understand the area’s needs and concerns relative to water and agriculture. Please know your responses are completely confidential.
The Tioga and Potter County local leadership committee is composed of 11 representatives of the farming community, interest groups, agencies and technical service and education providers. This committee is part of the national Water for Agriculture project, funded by the USDA’s National Institute for Food and Agriculture, and designed to bring together researchers, technical experts, local partners, Extension professionals and communities to foster community-led solutions to the water and agriculture issues most important to them.
To learn more about these activities, visit water4ag.psu.edu.