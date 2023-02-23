The Penn State College of Medicine in Hershey is asking Tioga County residents to complete a survey, “Social Connections and Health: A Study of Tioga County Residents.”
The survey is being conducted by Leonard Kishel, MA and Dr. Jennifer Moss and has been approved by the Penn State University institutional review board and Human Research Protection Program.
The purpose is to understand the unique social support characteristics of people in Tioga County and how these characteristics relate to health outcomes.
People ages 18 and older will answer questions, in English, about their health, wellness and experience as a resident of Tioga County. It should take between 15-20 minutes to complete either online or by calling Kishel and answering questions over the phone.
In addition, some participants will be invited to complete an in-depth interview which takes about 45 minutes over phone/Zoom to answer more in-depth questions about living in Tioga County.
Those who complete the survey will receive a a $40 gift card for completing the brief survey and $50 for completing the in-depth interview.
To complete the survey online, visit https://redcap.ctsi.psu.edu/surveys and enter the code 7CYDPTNHL or scan QR code with this article. To complete by phone, for more information or for a link to the survey, email lkishel@pennstatehealth.psu.edu or call 717-531-0003, extension 321657.